Eleventh Hour Rescue holds "Battle of the Brainy Breeds" on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Lake Hopatcong Elks Club, 20 Howard Blvd., Mt. Arlington, NJ. Brunch seating is $25 per person from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Dinner Seating is $30 per person from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. there will be trivia games and groups of 8 plyaers per table. There will also be a Tricky Tray and 50/50 raffle. For information send email to ehrvanessag@gmail.com.