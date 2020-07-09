Both the NJ State Police Marine Bureau and U.S. Coast Guard have authorized Boating Safety Courses to resume effective immediately with some restrictions.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary from Lake Hopatcong will be conducting two classes at the Lake Mohawk Country Club on the following dates: Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29.

All classes are 6-10 p.m.and attendance on both nights of the course are required.

The course fee is $65 per person and includes all materials, text book and exam. Upon successful completion of the course, a temporary New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate will be issued.

Each class will be limited to 25 students total. Face masks will have to be worn in the building and social distancing will be required for non household members.

For further information and registration, please contact FSO Frank Federico at cgauxboatingcourses@gmail.com. Include your name, address, telephone number and email address for confirmation.