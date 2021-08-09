Brookwood Musconetcong Association awards scholarships

Stanhope. The Brookwood Musconetcong River Property Owner Association has presented Katarina Drace and Kyle McHugh with its 2021 annual scholarship awards.

Both students are members of the Class of 2021 at Lenape Valley Regional High School.

Kyle McHugh, son of Steve and Sara McHugh, will be majoring in business administration at Sussex County Community College.

Katarina Drace, daughter of Dave and Janice Drace, will be pursuing a degree in marketing at the University of Tampa.

Each spring, graduating high school seniors living in the West Brookwood neighborhood of Byram Township are encouraged to submit a short essay discussing the merits of growing up in the community. Along with the anonymous essays, Brookwood board members receive summaries of each contestant’s leadership skills, grades and plans for the future.