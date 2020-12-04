Buccieri’s is collecting gifts for homeless and battered women

Buccieri’s Gems & Jewelry is conducting its 15th annual Holiday Gift Collection for Strengthen Our Sisters, a nonprofit shelter serving homeless or battered women and their dependent children.

The shelter is located in Northern New Jersey and is dedicated to helping women and children restore balance and harmony to their lives. It provides safe, supportive shelter to the women and children as well as counseling, child care, children’s workshops, support groups, parenting programs, and employment development programs.

This holiday season, Buccieri’s will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for the women and children at Strengthen Our Sisters. Suggested items for younger children include diapers, clothing, pajamas, coloring books, crayons, games and toys. Suggested items for older children include clothing, pajamas, and hygiene products such as body wash, perfume, and cologne. Suggested items for the women at the shelter include pajamas, slippers, winter clothing and hygiene products. Additionally, winter items such as hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves are welcome for all ages.

The shelter is also in need of disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, twin sheets, blankets, pillows, bath towels, and washcloths. Wrapping paper, gift bags, labels, and tape are also welcome to help ensure that the gifts can be wrapped and presented nicely to the women and children.

Anyone wishing to donate a new unwrapped gift to Strengthen Our Sisters can do so by dropping it off at Buccieri’s Gems & Jewelry, 669 Berkshire Valley Road, in Oak Ridge, now through Monday, Dec. 21. All donations will be given to the shelter on the 22nd and will be distributed as needed during the holiday season.

For more information call Kathy or Matt at 973-208-6880.