Byram Blotter (Jan. 9)

On 12/22/19, the Byram Township Police Department was called to CVS for a report of a shoplifting incident. The suspects and their vehicle matched the description of a similar incident that occurred earlier at the CVS in Washington Township, Warren County. While the incident was being investigated, the Byram Twp. Police Dept. received information that Roxbury Twp. Police Department had the suspect vehicle pulled over. The suspect vehicle was impounded and the suspects, Michael J. Johnson, Marchello P. Mitchell and Shawn A. Brown, all from New York were transported to the Byram Twp. Police Department by Roxbury Twp. Police Department. At the station, a search of the suspect vehicle yielded proceeds from both the Washington Township and Byram Township shoplifting incidents. Johnson, Mitchelll and Brown were then charged with Shoplifting (4th Degree) and Conspiracy to Commit Shoplifting. They were then lodged in the Sussex County Jail pending a detention hearing.