Byram Budget

The Township Council met on Tuesday, Jan 21, with a budget workshop held ahead of the council’s regular business. The 2020 budget is slated to come in at $11.78 million, slightly lower than the 2019 budget of $11.97 million, and taxpayers will be happy to see the benefits in the form of a .25 percent tax decrease. Of concern to Councilman Harvey Roseff was the increase in budgeted police overtime. Incoming chief and current lieutenant Ken Burke assured Roseff that he and the force will turn their attention to overtime costs once the department completes its upcoming promotions and transitions.