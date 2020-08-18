Byram council OKs Elizabethtown Gas splitting township

The Byram Township Council unanimously approved on Aug. 11 Elizabethtown Gas splitting the township with NJ Natural Gas and providing access to the Lake Mohawk service area within Byram Township.

Gary Marmo and Rich Valenti of Elizabethtown Gas reviewed the process: a draft ordinance would be read with a public hearing on Sept. 1. If the draft ordinance passed the first reading, there would be a second reading and public hearing on Sept. 15. Then they have 30 days to file with the N.J. Board of Public Utilities (BPU), who reviews and approves the ordinance.

Valenti said they would honor all federal and state regulations and restore any road disturbances to the same condition they were before.

Mayor Alexander Rubenstein asked when they would do more in the municipality.

Marmo reviewed other potential areas with officials and asked for addresses to survey resident interest. He said their infrastructure was very close to other areas, which would reduce the cost to get natural gas to the houses nearby. Elizabethtown will survey, apply the cost model, and offer natural gas to as many residents as possible.