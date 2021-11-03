x
Byram mayor among incumbents who won re-election amid challenges

Election 2021. Alexander Rubenstein easily won re-election against two challengers for Byram mayor. The incumbents in Stanhope and Byram also prevailed against their challengers, as did the incumbent county commissioners. There will be two new faces on the Andover Township Council. All results are unofficial.

Byram /
| 03 Nov 2021 | 01:01
    Byram Mayor Alexander Rubenstein (Photo provided)
SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)

WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988

WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010

Scott Paul (D) 15,082

Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683

SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)

WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952

ANDOVER BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Robert Smith (R, incumbent) 158

WINNER: Melvin Dennison (R, incumbent) 151

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)

WINNER: Janis McGovern (R) 1,645

WINNER: Eric Karr (R) 1,526

BYRAM TOWNSHIP MAYOR (four-year term)

WINNER: Alexander Rubenstein (incumbent) 1,539

Michael Dennehy 889

Daniel Rafferty 785

BYRAM TOWNSHIP COUNCIL

WINNER: Harvey Roseff (incumbent) 1,656

Gregory Smith II 1,300

STANHOPE BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: William Thornton (R, incumbent) 841

WINNER: Eugene M. Wronko (R, incumbent) 781

Najib Iftikhar (D) 735

STANHOPE BOROUGH COUNCIL (one-year term)

WINNER: Michael Vance (R, incumbent) 776

Owen John Newson (D) 451

LENAPE VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

Byram:

WINNER: Kim Dachisen 2.321

WINNER: Kimberly Marcisak 2,162

ANDOVER REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

Andover Township:

WINNER: Lena Sciroppo (incumbent) 1,591

BYRAM TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Kristy McFarlane (incumbent) 1,885

WINNER: Courtny Gallagher 1,403

Allyson Botto (incumbent) 1,389

BYRAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)

WINNER: Susan E. McCall 1,648

Carlos B. Luaces 1,116

STANHOPE BOROUGH SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: Gilbert Moscatello (incumbent) 937

WINNER: F. Frank Shay (incumbent) 921

NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”