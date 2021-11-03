Byram mayor among incumbents who won re-election amid challenges

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)
WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988
WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010
Scott Paul (D) 15,082
Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683
SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)
WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952
ANDOVER BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: Robert Smith (R, incumbent) 158
WINNER: Melvin Dennison (R, incumbent) 151
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)
WINNER: Janis McGovern (R) 1,645
WINNER: Eric Karr (R) 1,526
BYRAM TOWNSHIP MAYOR (four-year term)
WINNER: Alexander Rubenstein (incumbent) 1,539
Michael Dennehy 889
Daniel Rafferty 785
BYRAM TOWNSHIP COUNCIL
WINNER: Harvey Roseff (incumbent) 1,656
Gregory Smith II 1,300
STANHOPE BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: William Thornton (R, incumbent) 841
WINNER: Eugene M. Wronko (R, incumbent) 781
Najib Iftikhar (D) 735
STANHOPE BOROUGH COUNCIL (one-year term)
WINNER: Michael Vance (R, incumbent) 776
Owen John Newson (D) 451
LENAPE VALLEY REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
Byram:
WINNER: Kim Dachisen 2.321
WINNER: Kimberly Marcisak 2,162
ANDOVER REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
Andover Township:
WINNER: Lena Sciroppo (incumbent) 1,591
BYRAM TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Kristy McFarlane (incumbent) 1,885
WINNER: Courtny Gallagher 1,403
Allyson Botto (incumbent) 1,389
BYRAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)
WINNER: Susan E. McCall 1,648
Carlos B. Luaces 1,116
STANHOPE BOROUGH SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Gilbert Moscatello (incumbent) 937
WINNER: F. Frank Shay (incumbent) 921
NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION
Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”