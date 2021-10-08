Byram mayoral debate planned for Oct. 13

Byram. Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein posted the following message on Faceook: “Good news. It seems that a town resident is working with the League of Women Voters to have a formal Mayoral debate. It is tentatively set for the evening of Wednesday, October 13th. Mark your calendars.

“The other Mayoral candidates have made a lot of interesting statements, and I really look forward to speaking to all their points and positions that evening.”

Running for a four-year term as Byram mayor are Michael Dennehy (Taxpayer First, Byram Forward), Daniel Rafferty (Conservative with Experience), and Alexander Rubenstein (Working Together To Benefit Byram).