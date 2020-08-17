Byram seeking input on dog park

Byram Township is currently looking for input from residents gauge the community’s interest as it relates to the improvement and/or addition of recreational facilities in Byram and specifically a dog park.

In early 2019, the Greener by Design Open Space Recreation Plan Survey inquired about what additional recreational facilities the residents would like to see in Byram Township. To that end, a dog park, among other facilities, was identified.

As a result, this follow up survey has been created in coordination with Greener by Design to determine the specific interest of Byram Township residents to develop a dog park funded through the use of municipal funds.

This survey will only remain open for 30 days.