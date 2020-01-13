Byram welcomes three new council members

The face of the Byram Township Council changed significantly on Tuesday, Jan 7, as three members were sworn in for their first terms as part of the governing body. Raymond Bonker, Lisa "Cris" Franco, and Jack Gallagher took their oaths of office and their seats on the dais, replacing long-time council members Scott Olson, David Gray, and Nisha Ali, all of whom declined to run last November.

Bonker, the longtime chair of the Open Space Committee, said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the community in this new capacity.

“My family has been here in Byram a long time,” Bonker said. “Byram has given much to me, my family and everyone who lives here. To quote the bible I just swore my oath on, Luke 12:48 says ‘to whom much is given, much will be required.’ I intend to spend my term living up to that.”

Byram also gained a new police officer, Ptl. William Underwood, who previously served with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office. Underwood also serves as a member of the Lakeland Emergency Squad. Mayor Alex Rubenstein also administered the oath of service to the Byram Township Fire Department’s 2020 officers, and Rev. Hugh Matlack, who serves as chaplain for Byram and Stanhope’s emergency services, blessed the BTFD’s new fire engine.

The Byram Township Council next meets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020. The public encouraged to attend all council meetings, which are held at the municipal building.