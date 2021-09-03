Call for women entrepreneur and business leader nominations

BW NICE Sussex has announced that nominations are open for Sussex County’s 2021 “Womanpreneur’ of the Year and Woman Business Leader of the Year awards.

The chapter is looking to honor two Sussex County business women who inspire with their leadership, energy, concern for others, and commitment to business and the local community.

Honorees will be announced at The Red Shoe Sussex Stepping Out for DASI annual fall fundraiser to benefit the work of BW NICE and DASI (Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention) on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lake Mohawk Country Club.

DASI is a private nonprofit organization that has a 37-year history of providing services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Sussex County.

The event is open to the public. Guests will enjoy networking, an inspiring silent auction, a full sit-down dinner, a wine pull, the famous red shoe contest, and music with local musicians.

Nomination forms are available at RedShoeSussex.com.

“We’re proud to celebrate well-deserving local business women and inspirational leaders,” said Donna Price, chapter president.

The 2019 “Womanprenuer of the Year” was Erika Lupo, founder and creative force behind Acting-A-Part, and the Woman Business Leader of the Year was Keri Marino, former vice president of business development at SB One Bank and past secretary, treasurer, and board president of DASI.

The Red Shoe event was launched 11 years ago in Hunterdon County and is the flagship fundraising event of BW NICE, which has 17 chapters across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California. Each chapter hosts its own fundraiser in partnership with its charity partner to help end domestic violence and sexual assault.

Over the past three years The Red Shoe Sussex-Stepping Out for DASI has raised more than $50,000 to benefit DASI and BW NICE.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit redshoesussex.com.