Caregiver education program

United Way Caregivers Coalition is holding an educational program presented by Rebecca K. Abenante, Healthy Aging Coordinator with Morristown Medical Center. Attendees can learn about how aging-in-place, which involves being able to remain in the home of one’s choice, even as needs change. However, the decision to stay at home requires advanced planning and not all seniors have a plan in place. Abenante will share common areas of consideration when helping aging loved ones formulate their aging-in-place plan, including home modifications, assistive technology, health care services, community resources, financial concerns, and legal preparations.

This presentation will take place on Thursday, March 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Barn Hill Care Center at 249 High Street in Newton. Registration is required. To register, contact Robin Ennis by March 5 by sending email to robin.ennis@unitedwaynnj.org or by calling 973-993-1160, Ext. 305.