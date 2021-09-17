Catholic Academy commemorates 9/11 with 2,977 flags on campus

The sign in front of Pope John XXIII High School read, “We will never forget.” Surrounding it and the entire Catholic Academy of Sussex County campus, of which Pope John is a part, were American flags to commemorate all of the victims of the 911 attacks.

Students at the Academy, which includes The Reverend Brown Elementary School, Pope John Middle School, and Pope John Regional High School, lined the road and the walkways across the Academy with American Flags.

A total of 2,977 American flags were placed to represent all those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

“It means everything to the academy that we can honor and commemorate the people we lost on 9/11 and teach the students about the brave men and women who sacrificed everything to save as many people as they could,” said Austin Braun, director of communications, in a statement. “Putting these flags up was just our way of saying that we have a commitment to memorialize those lost for the future of our country.”

It was evident by how cars slowed down while passing the campus on Newton-Sparta Road that the kids’ project made a huge impact on the community.