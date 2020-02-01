CDC says 'coronavirus risk is low,' in the U.S.

The Sussex County Division of Health (SCDOH) is working closely with state and federal agencies to prepare to respond to potential cases of the 2019 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, Hubei provice, China. While six cases have been confirmed in the United States as of Jan. 30, 2020, at this time none have been identified in New Jersey.

A coronavirus is a common type of virus that can infect the respiratory tract.

Most people get coronavirus at least once in their life, most likely during childhood. the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019 is a new type of coronavirus. There is still much to be learned about the nature of the virus, including any severity of illness and how the virus spreads. While the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers this to be a serious public health threat, based on current information, the CDC has determined the immediate health risk to the general American public is low at this time in the United States.

As this is the height of respiratory illness and flu season, you may experience symptoms similar to those of the Wuhan coronavirus, but unless you have recently traveled to China or have had close contact with a confirmed or suspected case, it is unlikely that you have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus.

As this If you traveled to China recently or have had close contact with a person under CDC investigation for the Wuhan coronavirus and are experiencing respiratory symptoms and/or fever, seek medical attention right away, but call the provider's office or hospital first. You may be asked to wear a mask before entering a healthcare setting to prevent possible transmission of the virus to others. Regardless of travel history, the Sussex County Division of Health recommends that you practice good respiratory hygiene during cold and flu season. This includes covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve, staying away form others when ill, and practicing frequent hand washing.

The Sussex County Division of Health is actively engaging with local, state, and federal partners including the CD, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH), and local medical providers and hospitals to enhance our preparedness and response to outbreak.

For more information on the 2019 Novel coronavirus, call the New Jersey Poison Control Center, currently assisting the State Department of Health, on its 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or visit any of the following web sites; www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or nj.gov/health/ or www.sussex.nj.us.