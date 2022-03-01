x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Celebrating five generations of family

| 01 Mar 2022 | 04:10
    Celebrating five generations of family
    Charlee Rose with her great-great-grandma (Photo provided)
    Charlee Rose with her great-great-grandma (Photo provided)

Newton. With the addition of her new great-great-granddaughter, Eleanor Miller, a lifelong resident of Newton, is celebrating five generations of family. Sitting (from left) are her daughter Eleanor, her daughter Carol Miller Woods, her granddaughter Dawn Woods Seeley, her great-granddaughter Emily Seeley Schmid, and her great-great-granddaughter, Charlee Rose Schmid. “My grandmother is now 96 years old and still lives in Newton, where her family gathers for a family reunion yearly,” said granddaughter Dawn Seeley.