Center plans beverage service training

The Center for Prevention and Counseling will be offer a free TIPS Responsible Beverage Server training on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. virtually.

Wherever alcohol is sold, served or consumed, ensuring that employees are TIPS trained offers substantial benefits to establishments which include: minimizing property damage caused by intoxicated patrons; protecting bottom lines by reducing penalties for alcohol violations; legal protection in third-party liquor liability lawsuits and TIPS provides a ‘reasonable efforts defense’. Additionally, insurance discounts may apply as companies provide discounts to establishments whose employees are TIPS-certified; enhanced community standing - TIPS leads the way in framing the debate about responsible alcohol service and clarifying the distinction between drinking and intoxication.

TIPS trainings teach servers how to prevent intoxication, underage drinking and drunk driving. Anyone who works at or for an establishment that serves alcohol in the area is recommended to attend, including managers, owners and staff. Session participants will become certified in the TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) program and receive a TIPS certification card, valid for three years, after successful completion of the course.

Contact Ashley Brown at ashleyb@centerforprevention.org