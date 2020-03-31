Check out these free online education resources

● Kahn Academy: khanacademy.org - Especially good for math and computing for all ages but other subjects at Secondary level.

● BBC Learning: bbc.co.uk/learning/coursesearch - This site is old and no longer updated and yet there's so much still available, from language learning to BBC Bitesize for revision. No TV licence required, except for content on BBC iPlayer.

● Futurelearn: futurelearn.com - Free to access 100s of courses, only pay to upgrade if you need a certificate in your name (own account from age 14+ but younger learners can use a parent account).

● Seneca: senecalearning.com - For those revising at GCSE or A level. Tons of free revision content. Paid access to higher level material.

● Openlearn: open.edu/openlearn - Free taster courses aimed at those considering Open University but everyone can access it. Adult level, but some e.g. nature and environment courses could well be of interest to young people.

● Blockly: blockly.games - Learn computer programming skills.

● Scratch: scratch.mit.edu/explore/projects/games - Creative computer programming.

● Ted Ed: ed.ted.com - All sorts of engaging educational videos

● National Geographic Kids: natgeokids.com/uk - Activities and quizzes for younger kids.

● Duolingo: duolingo.com - Learn languages for free. Web or app.

● Mystery Science: mysteryscience.com - Free science lessons.

● The Kids Should See This: thekidshouldseethis.com - Wide range of cool educational videos.

● Crash Course: thecrashcourse.com - You Tube videos on many subjects.

● Crash Course Kids: m.youtube.com/user/crashcoursekids - As above for a younger audience.

● Crest Awards: crestawards.org - Science awards you can complete from home.

● iDEA Awards: idea.org.uk - Digital enterprise award scheme you can complete online.

● Paw Print Badges: pawprintbadges.co.uk - Free challenge packs and other downloads. Many activities can be completed indoors. Badges cost but are optional.

● Cbeebies Radio: bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/radio - Listening activities for the younger ones.

● Oxford Owl for Home: oxfordowl.co.uk/for-home - Lots of free resources for younger ages.

● Big History Project: bighistoryproject.com/home - Aimed at older students. Multidisciplinary activities.

● Geography Games: world-geography-games.com/world.html - Geography gaming.

● The Artful Parent: facebook.com/artfulparent - Good, free art activities.

● Red Ted Art: redtedart.com - Easy arts and crafts for little ones.

● The Imagination Tree: theimaginationtree.com - Creative art and craft activities for the very youngest.

● Toy Theater: toytheater.com - Educational online games

● Twinkl: twinkl.co.uk - This is more for printouts, and usually at a fee, but they are offering a month of free access to parents in the event of school closures.