In Andover Township there will not be any Christmas tree pickup this year. Residents should bring trees to the lower lot at Hillside Park on Lake Iliff Road. If weather permits, trees will be turned into mulch available to residents. For more information, visitwww.andovertwp.org.

The Newton Department of Public Works (DPW) will have curbside pickup of Christmas trees through Jan. 15, 2020. Residents are asked to make certain that discarded trees do not have any ornaments, lights, or ornament hooks still on them. Christmas tree stands should not be placed by the curb. For more information visit newtontownhall.com.

Stanhope Borough residents will have curbside pickup of Christmas trees by the Department of Public Works through the third week in January. After Jan. 24, Christmas trees may be brought to the recycling center on Smith Street. For more information, visit stanhopenj.gov/event/christmas-tree-curbside-collection-begins-2-2.