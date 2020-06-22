Congressman congratulates Jake Riva on West Point acceptance

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) congratulated over Zoom Jake Riva of Newton and other high school students in the Fifth District nominated to one of the four U.S. service academies this cycle.

Riva will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point this fall.

Gottheimer hosted a virtual service academy reception on Saturday, June 20.

Gottheimer selected the students through the counsel of a community advisory board comprised of local leaders and veterans who have served in different branches of the armed forces. They help Gottheimer select the best, brightest, most well-rounded group of students to be nominated.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is getting to meet all the incredible students who show such a strong dedication to serving our country at a young age, and I’m happy that was able to happen virtually,” Gottheimer said. “Each one of them has displayed excellence in academics, athletics, and in their communities, and I am so impressed and so proud of what they’ve accomplished and what they will accomplish. Their dedication to service is admirable and I will continue to do whatever I can in Congress to support those who serve and have served our country.”