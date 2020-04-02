Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Sussex County

Sussex County now has 179 COVID-19 cases

As of noon on Wednesday, April 1, the Sussex County Division of Health was notified of 28 additional cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

These cases include one man in his 20s, three men and three women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, three men and one women in their 50s, one man and five women in their 60s, four men in their 70s, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 90s.

The youngest of the new cases reported earlier in the week include a 10-year-old girl from Hopatcong and a 17-year-old boy from Franklin.

As of Thursday, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Sussex County stood is 179, and seven deaths. Statewide the number is 25,590, with 537 deaths.

The breakdown for the Sussex County cases reported on Wednesday, when there were 165 cases reported, are as follows:

Andover Borough -- 1

Andover Township -- 9

Branchville Borough -- 2

Byram Township -- 8

Frankford Township -- 7

Franklin Borough -- 7

Fredon Township -- 3

Green Township -- 2

Hamburg Borough -- 3

Hampton Township -- 3

Hardyston Township -- 9

Hopatcong Borough -- 17

Lafayette Township -- 1

Montague Township -- 1

Newton Town -- 22

Ogdensburg Borough -- 3

Sandyston Township -- 1

Sparta Township -- 28

Stanhope Borough -- 5

Stillwater Township -- 0

Sussex Borough -- 4

Vernon Township -- 16

Walpack Township -- 0

Wantage Township -- 13

PPE donations are urgently needed

Supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) are low in Sussex County.

PPE is critical for healthcare workers and first responders to be able to safely care for our residents. The Sussex County Division of Health and Sussex County Office of Emergency Management are asking for the assistance of non-essential businesses or personnel able to donate PPE to aid local healthcare facilities and first responders.

Donations may be brought to the Sussex County Office of Mosquito Control, located at 150 Morris Turnpike in Newton on Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. A PPE donation form and receipt will be provided at the donation site.

Types of PPE needed include nitrile gloves (any size); coveralls, Tyvek suits, and medical gowns (any size); face shields and goggles; N95 masks, procedure masks, P100 masks, and air purifying respirators.

All employees and volunteers working at the donation site will be practicing social distancing and maintaining a space of six feet or more. Donors are asked to do the same.

For more information on PPE donations, call 973-579-0380, extension 2200.

Retired doctors can help more easily now

Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday authorized the Division of Consumer Affairs to temporarily reactivate the licenses of recently retired health care professionals and grant temporary licenses to doctors licensed in foreign countries.

The order will temporarily waive some restrictions on advanced practice nurses and Physician Assistants s, that will allow them to collaborate with physicians and dispense narcotics.

The governor said the order will remove bureaucratic roadblocks to bringing more health care professionals into the fight against COVID-19.

"We need trained, experienced medical personnel to ensure proper staffing as we build out this new capacity, which is why we have put out the call to retired health care professionals to join our fight and support our existing workforce," Murphy said.

He said his administration is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to increase the number of beds, reopen closed hospitals, and erect field medical stations to prepare for additional cases, he said.

CDC: Cut out nonessential travel

Because of the extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective March 28.

This domestic travel advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this advisory.

Looking for work?

Did you lose your job or have your hours reduced as a result of COVID-19? Businesses across New Jersey need thousands of workers for immediate hire. 500 employers have posted more than 44,000 jobs. Learn more about who is hiring in your community.

Need help finding a job that's a good fit for you? Visit jobs.covid19.nj.gov, where you can enter some key terms -- such as home health aide, cashier, delivery driver -- into the search box that will help narrow down the list. You can also enter your town or county to see some places hiring near you.

Employers in critical industries should submit information about openings with urgent hiring needs related to COVID19 at jobs.covid19.nj.gov/intake.

Child care centers are for essential workers only

Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order directing all child care centers to serve solely as emergency child care centers for the children of essential workers. Child care centers were ordered to close by April 1 if they did not certify their commitment to this order

“Essential personnel are a vital part of our response and limiting child care to solely these individuals will assist in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases, as well as provide our front-line workers with the critical services they need to get through this emergency,” said Murphy. “A lack of child care cannot be a barrier for our essential employees, and while these workers commit themselves to our New Jersey family, we will commit ourselves to protecting their families.”

Child care providers that provide regular care for children up to age 13, including licensed child care centers, were ordered to remain closed to the general public through the school closure period.

Courts change operations

The New Jersey Judiciary has implemented various modifications to court operations, including an ongoing transition to video and phone proceedings instead of in-person appearances and related measures intended to minimize in-person contact.

The Supreme Court of New Jersey has determined that no new civil or criminal jury trials will be conducted until further notice, with all grand jury empanelment dates, including for State Grand Jury, postponed. New notices will be issued rescheduling grand jury selection for a date after April 26. All current grand jury sessions, including for State Grand Jury, are cancelled through April 26.

The deadlines for filing affidavits of merit in medical and professional malpractice cases will be extended through April 26.

Landlord/tenant calendars are suspended through April 26, lockouts of residential tenants are suspended.

In the case of divorces, Matrimonial Early Settlement Panels will resume April 27, with participation in any session to be by video or telephone conference.