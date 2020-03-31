Coronavirus cases continue to spread in Sussex County

As of noon on Monday, March 30, the Sussex County Division of Health was notified of 24 additional cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

The youngest of the new cases include a 10-year-old girl from Hopatcong and a 17-year-old boy from Franklin. There are three people in their 30s, seven in their 40s, three in their 50s, six in their 60s, two in their 70s, and one in their 80s. Nine are female and 15 are male.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Sussex County stood at 134 as of Tuesday. Statewide the number is 18,696, with 267 deaths.

The breakdown for the 122 Sussex County cases reported as of Monday are as follows:

Andover Borough -- 1

Andover Township -- 4

Branchville Borough -- 2

Byram Township -- 5

Frankford Township -- 5

Franklin Borough -- 6

Fredon Township -- 2

Green Township -- 1

Hamburg Borough -- 2

Hampton Township -- 2

Hardyston Township -- 8

Hopatcong Borough -- 11

Lafayette Township -- 1

Montague Township -- 1

Newton Town -- 13

Ogdensburg Borough -- 3

Sandyston Township -- 1

Sparta Township -- 23:

Stanhope Borough -- 4

Stillwater Township -- 0

Sussex Borough -- 2

Vernon Township -- 14

Walpack Township -- 0

Wantage Township -- 11

PPE donations are urgently needed

Supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) are low in Sussex County.

PPE is critical for healthcare workers and first responders to be able to safely care for our residents. The Sussex County Division of Health and Sussex County Office of Emergency Management are asking for the assistance of non-essential businesses or personnel able to donate PPE to aid local healthcare facilities and first responders.

Donations may be brought to the Sussex County Office of Mosquito Control, located at 150 Morris Turnpike in Newton on Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. A PPE donation form and receipt will be provided at the donation site.

Types of PPE needed include nitrile gloves (any size); coveralls, Tyvek suits, and medical gowns (any size); face shields and goggles; N95 masks, procedure masks, P100 masks, and air purifying respirators.

All employees and volunteers working at the donation site will be practicing social distancing and maintaining a space of six feet or more. Donors are asked to do the same.

For more information on PPE donations, call 973-579-0380, extension 2200.

CDC: Cut out nonessential travel

Because of the extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective March 28.

This domestic travel advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this advisory.

Looking for work?

Did you lose your job or have your hours reduced as a result of COVID-19? Businesses across New Jersey need thousands of workers for immediate hire. 500 employers have posted more than 44,000 jobs. Learn more about who is hiring in your community.

Need help finding a job that's a good fit for you? Visit jobs.covid19.nj.gov, where you can enter some key terms -- such as home health aide, cashier, delivery driver -- into the search box that will help narrow down the list. You can also enter your town or county to see some places hiring near you.

Employers in critical industries should submit information about openings with urgent hiring needs related to COVID19 at jobs.covid19.nj.gov/intake.

Courts change operations

The New Jersey Judiciary has implemented various modifications to court operations, including an ongoing transition to video and phone proceedings instead of in-person appearances and related measures intended to minimize in-person contact.

The Supreme Court of New Jersey has determined that no new civil or criminal jury trials will be conducted until further notice, with all grand jury empanelment dates, including for State Grand Jury, postponed. New notices will be issued rescheduling grand jury selection for a date after April 26. All current grand jury sessions, including for State Grand Jury, are cancelled through April 26.

The deadlines for filing affidavits of merit in medical and professional malpractice cases will be extended through April 26.

Landlord/tenant calendars are suspended through April 26, lockouts of residential tenants are suspended.

In the case of divorces, Matrimonial Early Settlement Panels will resume April 27, with participation in any session to be by video or telephone conference.