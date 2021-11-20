County to close, replace deteriorating Sparta bridge

The Sussex County Commissioners on Nov. 9 unanimously approved a plan to close the bridge carrying Main Street over the Wallkill River in Sparta Township and establish a detour around the area as the bridge is replaced.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2022.

The project will require the closure of Main Street and a detour along town Center Drive, County Route 620 (Main Street and County Route 517).

The resolution also allows the county engineer and the Division of Engineering to address issues that could come up during the project.

The condition of the bridge was noted as “poor” in a report dated September 2012, because of the deterioration of its superstructure. In 2017, the bridge was restricted to vehicles weighing 10 tons or less due to the advancing deterioration of the steel stringers.

The bridge was closed for three days in late August to re-secure steel deck plates so that the bridge could stay open to traffic until it is replaced. The deck plates were previously installed to bolster the deteriorating concrete bridge deck and steel beams.