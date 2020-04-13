Crystal Springs Resort donates credits to healthcare workers

Crystal Springs Resort says it has awarded resort credits to Atlantic Health System COVID-19 healthcare workers, who have "demonstrated amazing courage and dedication in these difficult times."

At a time of dramatic uncertainty, the resort looked for a local recipient to benefit from its offerings once the pandemic subsides.

“During this challenging time of the coronavirus outbreak, so many brave healthcare workers have been working long and exhausting shifts to help the critically ill,” said Chris Mulvihill, chief marketing officer of Crystal Springs Resort. “We wish we could make surgical masks, but this was a thought as to how we could boost morale and give these good people something to look forward to once this crisis is behind us. These Atlantic Health System heroes will deserve some much needed down time to take it easy and relax.”

The resort will donate:

● A $50 credit for select $100 resort gift card purchases

● A $100 credit for 30-day Power Play golf round purchases

The credit can be used at hotel, golf, spa, and dining venues throughout its multiple properties in Sussex County. The programs launched in early April and run through the month.

Crystal Springs is closed but looks forward to reopening when allowed by federal, state, and local regulations.

About Crystal Springs Resort

Crystal Springs Resort is the Northeast’s largest four-season golf, spa and culinary resort. The two hotel resort -- Grand Cascades Lodge and Minerals Hotel -- is known for its culinary program, hosting the internationally recognized New Jersey Wine & Food Festival and boasting 10 seasonally inspired dining venues that feature over 130 locally sourced menu items, highlighted by the four-star Restaurant Latour and its Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine cellar.

Other amenities include two full-service luxury day spas; state-of-the-art Minerals Sports Club; multiple indoor and outdoor pools, including the tropical Biosphere Pool Complex with lush foliage and freeform nature pools, and six championship caliber golf courses. Crystal Springs annually hosts hundreds of weddings, special events and corporate meetings.

For more information, call Mulvihill at 973-715-3798 or visit TheCrystalSpringsResort.com.