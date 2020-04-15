Delaware is named 'River of the Year'

The Delaware River has received national recognition as River of the Year by American Rivers.

American Rivers honored the Delaware for its "momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization. Key to this success are the countless local individuals and groups who have worked for decades on the river’s behalf. The progress on the Delaware illustrates the power of partnership and collaboration."

Bob Irvin, President and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River "a national success story."

"The River of the Year honor recognizes the hard work of many local advocates who understand that a healthy Delaware River is vital to the health of millions of people," said Irvin. "The Delaware shows how a healthy river can be an engine for thriving communities.”

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy made the announcement on Tuesday.

As a nationally accredited land trust working in the Upper Delaware River region in Pennsylvania and New York since 1994, the Delaware Highlands Conservancy has worked with landowners and communities to forever protect more than 18,000 acres of working farms and forests, wildlife habitat, and clean waters — all of which directly support a healthy and clean Delaware River. Millions of people rely on clean drinking water from the Delaware River, in our region and downstream in New York City and Philadelphia.

To learn more about the Delaware Highlands Conservancy’s ongoing conservation work and educational programming, or to make a donation in support of land and water conservation in the Delaware River region, visit DelawareHighlands.org or call 570-226-3164.

