Election results: Local

Election. These are the unofficial, partial results as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Some local races are still being tallied. Check back for updates.

Andover /
04 Nov 2020 | 09:12
    Newton High School (Facebook photo)
Andover Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):

David Kolstad (Democrat) 839

John Carafello (Republican) 962

Thomas D. Walsh Jr. (Republican) 1,015

Andover Regional Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):

Robert Koroski 1,199

Maria Dunbar 1,297

Newton Town Council, four-year term (two open seats):

Ludmilla Mecaj (The Voice of the Taxpayer) 471

Margaret Baldini (The Voice of Taxpayer) 601

Scott Lurker (Newton Forward) 341

Thelonius S. Sibblies (Newton Forward) 506

John-Paul Couce (Lower Taxes and Much More) 648

Helen R. Le Frois (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 682

Michelle Teets (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 686

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):

Katy Cherry 1,920

Shelley Credidio 1,931

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

Steven E. McHugh Sr. 2,005

Byram Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Mary Ann Risley 1,123

Julie Lucente 1,012

James McBain 1,095

Kate Lynn Brady 880

Allyson Botto (Collaborative, Dedicated, Diligent) 946

Alicia Henry 859

Newton Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Stella Dunn 1,524

Lisa Qarmout 1,523

Tina Larsen 1,506