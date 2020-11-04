Election results: Local

Andover Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):
David Kolstad (Democrat) 839
John Carafello (Republican) 962
Thomas D. Walsh Jr. (Republican) 1,015
Andover Regional Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):
Robert Koroski 1,199
Maria Dunbar 1,297
Newton Town Council, four-year term (two open seats):
Ludmilla Mecaj (The Voice of the Taxpayer) 471
Margaret Baldini (The Voice of Taxpayer) 601
Scott Lurker (Newton Forward) 341
Thelonius S. Sibblies (Newton Forward) 506
John-Paul Couce (Lower Taxes and Much More) 648
Helen R. Le Frois (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 682
Michelle Teets (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 686
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):
Katy Cherry 1,920
Shelley Credidio 1,931
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Steven E. McHugh Sr. 2,005
Byram Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Mary Ann Risley 1,123
Julie Lucente 1,012
James McBain 1,095
Kate Lynn Brady 880
Allyson Botto (Collaborative, Dedicated, Diligent) 946
Alicia Henry 859
Newton Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Stella Dunn 1,524
Lisa Qarmout 1,523
Tina Larsen 1,506