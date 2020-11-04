Election results: Local (updated)

Andover Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
John Hoag (Republican) (results not yet tallied)
Lynn T. Delfinig (Republican) (results not yet tallied)
Andover Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):
David Kolstad (Democrat) 1,299
John Carafello (Republican) 1,667
Thomas D. Walsh Jr. (Republican) 1,739
Andover Regional Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):
Robert Koroski 2,006
Maria Dunbar 2,167
Newton Town Council, four-year term (two open seats):
Ludmilla Mecaj (The Voice of the Taxpayer) 471
Margaret Baldini (The Voice of Taxpayer) 601
Scott Lurker (Newton Forward) 342
Thelonius S. Sibblies (Newton Forward) 507
John-Paul Couce (Lower Taxes and Much More) 648
Helen R. Le Frois (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 682
Michelle Teets (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 686
Stanhope Borough Council, three-year term (two seats open):
Anthony J. Riccardi (Democrat) 653
Thomas Romano (Republican) 613
Carmen Pico (Republican) 530
Stanhope Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one seat open):
Eugene Wronko (Republican) 769
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three year term (Stanhope):
Najib Iftikhar 249
Sherry Fehir 731
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Byram, two open seats):
Katy Cherry 2,103
Shelley Credidio 2,121
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Steven E. McHugh Sr. 2,203
Byram Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Mary Ann Risley 1,221
Julie Lucente 1,108
James McBain 1,207
Kate Lynn Brady 960
Allyson Botto (Collaborative, Dedicated, Diligent) 1,039
Alicia Henry 943
Newton Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
Stella Dunn 1,525
Lisa Qarmout 1,524
Tina Larsen 1,507
Stanhope Borough Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):
Mattia Scharfstein 782
Kenia Choquette 769
