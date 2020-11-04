x
Election results: Local (updated)

Election. These are the unofficial, partial results as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Some local races are still being tallied. Check back for updates.

Andover /
04 Nov 2020 | 11:40
    Newton High School (Facebook photo)
Andover Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

John Hoag (Republican) (results not yet tallied)

Lynn T. Delfinig (Republican) (results not yet tallied)

Andover Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):

David Kolstad (Democrat) 1,299

John Carafello (Republican) 1,667

Thomas D. Walsh Jr. (Republican) 1,739

Andover Regional Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):

Robert Koroski 2,006

Maria Dunbar 2,167

Newton Town Council, four-year term (two open seats):

Ludmilla Mecaj (The Voice of the Taxpayer) 471

Margaret Baldini (The Voice of Taxpayer) 601

Scott Lurker (Newton Forward) 342

Thelonius S. Sibblies (Newton Forward) 507

John-Paul Couce (Lower Taxes and Much More) 648

Helen R. Le Frois (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 682

Michelle Teets (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 686

Stanhope Borough Council, three-year term (two seats open):

Anthony J. Riccardi (Democrat) 653

Thomas Romano (Republican) 613

Carmen Pico (Republican) 530

Stanhope Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one seat open):

Eugene Wronko (Republican) 769

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three year term (Stanhope):

Najib Iftikhar 249

Sherry Fehir 731

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Byram, two open seats):

Katy Cherry 2,103

Shelley Credidio 2,121

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):

Steven E. McHugh Sr. 2,203

Byram Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Mary Ann Risley 1,221

Julie Lucente 1,108

James McBain 1,207

Kate Lynn Brady 960

Allyson Botto (Collaborative, Dedicated, Diligent) 1,039

Alicia Henry 943

Newton Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

Stella Dunn 1,525

Lisa Qarmout 1,524

Tina Larsen 1,507

Stanhope Borough Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):

Mattia Scharfstein 782

Kenia Choquette 769

Click here for updated state, federal, county results.