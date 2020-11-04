Election results: State, federal, county

Editor’s note: Results from the Sussex County Board of Elections are followed by statewide and districtwide tallies that decide the winner. Local municipal and school board results are still being tallied.

Constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana:

Do you approve amending the NJ Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis”?

Yes 18,212 (1,632,122 statewide)

No 9,761 (798,064 statewide)

Constitutional amendment to make peacetime veterans eligible for a $250 property tax deduction:

A “yes” vote supports an amendment to the NJ Constitution to make peacetime veterans eligible for a $250 property tax deduction. 20,979 (1,784,085 statewide)

A “no” vote opposes this amendment, thereby continuing to provide the tax deduction to wartime veterans but not peacetime veterans. 6,761 (547,404 statewide)

Constitutional amendment to change the legislative redistricting schedule if Census data is delayed:

Do you approve amending the NJ Constitution to change when new legislative districts are created if the federal census data is delayed? The current COVID-19 pandemic has delayed census data collection. If New Jersey does not receive the census data in a timely manner, new legislative districts may not be ready in time for state legislative elections in the year ending in one.

Yes 14,678 (1,355,120 statewide)

No 11,970 (919,199 statewide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 8,411 (168,146 districtwide)

Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 10,045 (119,404 districtwide)

Louis A. Bellucci (American Values) 274 (2,806 districtwide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 4,283 (134,776 statewide)

Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 4,817 (93,878 statewide)

U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):

Cory Booker (Democrat) 12,393 (1,625,302 statewide)

Rikin Mehta (Republican) 14,743 (1,010,581 statewide)

Madely R. Hoffman (Green) 483 (20,413 statewide)

Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 158 (15,989 statewide)

Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 72 (6,155 statewide)

Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):

Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 11,315

Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 15,649