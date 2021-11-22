Emily Buan wins Daughter of the American Revolution Award

Newton. Emily Buan is Kittatinny Regional High School’s winner of Daughter of the American Revolution 2021 Award.

Emily will now go on to apply for the Chinkchewunska Chapter scholarship. This chapter represents Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Virginia, New York, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

DAR members are descendants of soldiers from the American Revolution and their mission includes historic preservation, promotion of education, community service, and honoring those who serve the nation.