Family activity kits are now available at all six library locations

Family activity kits are now available at all six locations of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS).

Each kit contains books and activities for families to enjoy. Stories, discussion guides, recipes and craft ideas are just some of the items packaged together based on different themes each month. Some kits will be targeted to young children while others will encompass a wider age range.

“From storytimes, to book clubs, to yoga and Girls Who Code, we have over 40 Zoom programs happening in September alone,” said Youth Services Coordinator Leigh Wilkinson. “But we also absolutely understand that everyone is a little worn out on screen time. These kits contain hands-on activities for parents and their children to explore together, no computer time necessary. Many of them will even take you outdoors.”

Each SCLS location will host a variety of kits that change every month. Find out what’s available by calling or booking a Branch Visit at your favorite location. “If you find a theme you like, just take it to the circulation desk like you would any book or DVD,” Wilkinson said. “All the items in the kit will be checked out to you for 21 days, and to return it you can drop the bag in a book drop like you would with anything else.”

More detailed information about scheduling a visit, online programs and all the great resources the SCLS offers can be found at sussexcountylibrary.org or by calling your local library.