Fatal crash in Jefferson is under investigation

Jefferson. At approximately 8:07 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, members of the Jefferson Police Department were dispatched to Berkshire Valley Road in the area of mile marker 4.4 for a single-car crash. At the scene, they located a single 1973 Chevrolet Nova that had impacted a tree. A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment. The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300.