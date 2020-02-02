For the Love of Art: a Black History Month cultural celebration

For the Love of Art: Black History Month Cultural Celebration will kick off with an Opening Jazz Reception and Art Preview at 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Morristown Neighborhood House, 12 Flagler Street in Morristown.

Tickets for the Friday Opening Jazz Reception & Art Preview are $20 per person in advance, and $25 at the door. There will be refreshments, a cash bar, valet service and parking available. This is the kick off of a three day celebration of Black History Month.

The Art Exhibit begins on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also runs on Sunday, March 1 at noon to 3 p.m. with free Saturday and Sunday admission. For information, call Linda Murphy at 973-538-1229.