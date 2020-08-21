Former editor joins Project Self-Sufficiency staff

Former New Jersey Herald Executive Editor Bruce Tomlinson has joined the staff at non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency. Tomlinson has embraced the opportunity to work in the non-profit sector after a long career in journalism.

After years of serving on the United Way Board of Directors, as well as assisting many agencies in Sussex County with their efforts, the move to the Newton-based agency is a natural transition according to Tomlinson who noted in his parting editorial at for the New Jersey Herald that he was seeking new opportunities. In his new role at Project Self-Sufficiency, Tomlinson will be assisting with organizational development efforts and helping to grow the agency as it moves towards its 35th year of service to northwestern New Jersey residents.

“As we move forward in this decade, we are looking to strengthen our place in the community while we embrace the opportunity to serve the evolving needs of our clients,” comments Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “The experience and the breadth of knowledge brought to this endeavor by Bruce is a perfect fit for the needs of our agency at this time. The Board of Directors and the administrative staff at Project Self-Sufficiency could not be more delighted to welcome Bruce to the Project Self-Sufficiency family.”