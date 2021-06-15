Free radon tests for Byram homeowners

Byram Township. A limited supply of free radon test kits will be available to Byram Township homeowners, based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Come to the township board of health office between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to obtain your radon testing kit and educational literature through June 30.

Residents are encouraged to contact the health department office at 973-347-2500 ext. 125 to check availability.

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally when uranium and radium break down in the soil and in rock formations. Radon gas moves up through the soil and finds its way into homes through cracks in the foundation and openings around pumps, pipes, and drains.

Radon is invisible and odorless and can be a serious health risk. Radon testing is easy, recommended, and inexpensive. If levels are elevated, homes can be mitigated to reduce radon levels.