Gottheimer and local health officials discuss Coronavirus preparedness

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined health officials from Hackensack University Medical Center, New Bridge Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, and Atlantic Health to discuss Coronavirus coordination, response, and preparedness across the Fifth-District.

“While it is important to address the Coronavirus issue on a federal level, the impact and solutions come from everyone here on the local level,” said U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer. “We need to make sure our hospitals and health facilities have everything they need ranging from personal protective equipment for employees, comprehensive quarantine plans, and the necessary medicine and materials to treat patients afflicted with this virus. I was here today to listen to the professionals and understand what they need. We also discussed the importance of hospitals coordinating their testing, plans and response, including the need for daily phone calls.”

Recently, Gottheimer pushed for a boost in federal investment to combat coronavirus and prevent the spread of the virus within the United States, by urging Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar to request emergency supplemental appropriations from Congress.

“As the situation continues to unfold and we learn more, it is critical now more than ever that the state’s health experts collaborate and share information to respond to and mitigate this growing public health crisis,” said Suraj Saggar, Chief Infectious Disease Specialist at Holy Name Medical Center. “Today’s discussion with Congressman Gottheimer certainly put us on that path and we look forward to working with our elected officials and colleagues to ensure we all remain vigilant and prepared to respond to potential cases of Coronavirus in New Jersey.”