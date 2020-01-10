Gottheimer applauds passage of bipartisan bill to clean up contamination

On Friday, Jan. 10, 2019, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and U.S. Congressman Tom Reed (NY-23) released the following statement following the House passing H.R. 535 - the PFAS Action Act of 2019:

We have known for decades that per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are forever chemicals that have been linked to numerous adverse health effects, including cancers and impaired child development. We applaud the passage of this bipartisan legislation that protects and cleans up our air, land, and water from man-made chemicals threatening our families and our wildlife. This legislation improves drinking water standards, protects first responders involved in clean-up efforts, promotes comprehensive health testing and monitoring, and invests in local clean-up.