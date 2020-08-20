Gottheimer helps name street at to honor COVID-19 heroes

U.S. Rep. Congressman Josh Gottheimer helped name a street in Newton as “Heroes Way,” in honor of health care heroes at Newton Medical Center for their sacrifices and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re here to acknowledge and honor our health care heroes — our doctors, nurses, EMTs, lab technicians, volunteers, hospital staff and faculty — who served and worked to help others here in North Jersey throughout this pandemic,” said Gottheimer today. “We should focus more on what unites us as opposed to what divides us; and we should spend more time focusing on service to our community and to our fellow neighbors. If there is one thing I’ve learned during all of this, it’s that when push comes to shove, we all want to help out — and that’s especially true for all our heroes here today.”

Gottheimer was joined by State Sen. Steve Oroho, President of the Newton Medical Center and Hackettstown Medical Center & Vice President of Atlantic Health System Bob Adams, Sussex County Freeholder Director Sylvia Petillo, Sussex County Freeholder Herb Yardley, Newton Mayor Sandra Diglio, Newton Councilman Jason Schlaffer, Newton Councilman Matthew Dickson, Newton Councilwoman Helen LeFrois, Newton EMS Captain John Paul Couce, Newton Town Manager Thomas S. Russo, Jr., and Sussex County Chamber of Commerce President Tammie Horsfield.