Gottheimer hosts Tele-Town Hall

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) hosted a Telephone Town Hall with thousands of Fifth District constituents to discuss steps being taken both in North Jersey and in Congress to keep our water and air clean, including giving parents and communities up-to-date information on lead water levels in our children’s schools, combating toxic dumping in our communities, protecting our state and federal parks and waterways, combating toxic algae in our lakes, and protecting the Jersey Shore from off-shore drilling.

“My Tele-Town Hall this week allowed me to connect with thousands of constituents across North Jersey, even while I'm here voting in Washington," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5). "What's crystal clear to me is that we need to continue to fight for clean air and clean water in Jersey and in Congress. Together, we must continue ridding our schools of lead drinking water, cleaning up chemicals like PFAS, protecting our state's lakes from toxic algae, protecting the Delaware Water Gap and open spaces, stopping off-shore drilling, and stopping the toxic dirt piles."

During the Telephone Town Hall, Gottheimer was joined by local experts, Executive Director of New Jersey League of Conservation Voters Ed Potosnak and New Jersey Highlands Coalition Policy Director Elliot Ruga.