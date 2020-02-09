Gottheimer visits Newton Firehouse No. 2

On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) visited the new Newton Firehouse No. 2 station and first responders, following the station’s recent opening. Gottheimer met with local officials to encourage local first responder departments utilize federal investment opportunities, such as the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, to help claw more federal tax dollars back to North Jersey.

Gottheimer was joined by Newton Mayor Sandra Diglio, Newton Fire Chief Scott Verkon, and Lieutenant Jason Mill.

“The Newton Fire Department does an incredible job keeping the community safe and, with this beautiful new station, our brave first responders are going to be able to serve the people of Newton even better," Gottheimer said. "I want to thank Mayor Diglio, Fire Chief Verkon, Lieutenant Mill, and all our first responders for all they do for our community. I’m continuing to focus on ensuring North Jersey’s first responder and law enforcement departments get the equipment and resources they need to keep them and us safe during emergencies, and to help our communities cut local property taxes.”