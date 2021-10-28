Gregory Smith II, challenger for Byram council

I have lived in the Forest Lakes community in Byram since 2013, with my wife, Amy, and daughter, Lucy. I was elected to the Forest Lakes Board of Governors in 2019, and have been a member of the Byram Township Planning board since January 2021.

I am running for council because I want to be a voice in making the right decisions for the future of our town. The sense of community I feel in Byram is unlike anywhere else that I am aware of. My wife grew up in Byram and is now a second-generation resident. My daughter Lucy is a kindergartener at Byram Lakes Elementary.

We as a family enjoy taking advantage of everything that the community has to offer, especially the parks, trails and our lake. Like many other young families in Byram, we see a bright future here.

I believe the three most pressing issues in town are:

1. Bringing the new municipal building to completion: In short, the new building has been discussed in Byram for upwards of a decade. It is clear that a new building is needed and that money and time are being lost in delaying this project. It is past time to take concrete steps towards completion.

2. Fostering increased community involvement and identifying and resolving opportunities to improve communication.

3. Planning responsible outcomes for future projects, including continued work on improving infrastructure and delivering on both planned and not-yet-planned recreation improvements.

I’d like everyone to know that open communication is very important to me. I am available and excited to discuss anything with you. Please feel free to reach me through Facebook, or my campaign website greg4byram.com