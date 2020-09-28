Halloween is coming to Wild West City

No gravestone will be left unturned at Wild West City, which is turning into a Ghost Town this Halloween.

Haunted Wild West Fest will run weekends from Oct. 17 to 31 with all-ages activities during the day and PG-13 frights at night.

During the day on Saturdays and Sundays, shows along the main street will take a haunting turn. Expect appearances from the Headless Horseman and dance along to the Zombie Can-Can. A children’s costume contest will be held daily

On Friday and Saturday nights, take a haunted walking tour on the outskirts of town. Hear all about the Curse of Crazy Egan’s Goldmine and the Golden Skull, then take a train ride deep into the badlands. Evening activities are best suited for teens and adults.

A special spooky cocktail will be offered at the Golden Nugget Saloon for those 21 and over.

Wild West City will also offer its usual activities, including the barnyard, miniature golf, stagecoach, train ride, Crazy Egan’s Goldmine, and pony rides.

Tickets are $16 for children 2 to 12 and $18 for those 13 and older during the day. At night, it’s $12 per person.

Wild West City is located at 50 Lackawanna Drive in Byram. For more information visit wildwestcity.com.