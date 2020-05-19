Harvest House hasn’t missed a beat during COVID-19 pandemic

Harvest House, which has fought hunger in Sussex County for 20 years, hasn't missed a day since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sussex County, says board president Denise O’Connor.

Harvest House is only one of two soup kitchens in the county, the other being Manor House. Located for years at the Sussex Baptist Church, it now has a new home at 37 Main St. in Sussex. Harvest House serves a hot meal daily to 50 or more patrons.

“The numbers tend to rise towards the end of each month when money becomes tight,” said O’Connor. “Whatever a person’s situation is, all are welcome and there are absolutely no questions asked."

Head chef and kitchen manager Kelly Immesberger is always ready to cook a creative and changing daily menu that uses up all of the donations that come from Acme, ShopRite, and Weiss supermarkets, private donors and local farmers. Some of her delicious meals include fresh roasted turkey and shepherd’s pie.

O’Connor praised the helpfulness of Sussex’s new mayor, Edward Meyer, the Harvest House’s wonderful 30 volunteers, dedicated fellow board members, and all those who are caring enough to donate.

“Our mission is to support our community and to serve all those people who depend on us every day,” O’Connor said.

For further information on Harvest House meals, call 973-875-6445.