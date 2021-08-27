The Harvest Shoot to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency will take place at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover on Sept. 7.

The event will feature a sporting clay shoot on the 3,800-acre hunting preserve followed by a pig roast. All proceeds will benefit Project Self-Sufficiency, a local non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Warren, and Hunterdon Counties.

The Hudson Farm Club has hosted a Sporting Clay Outing on behalf of Project Self-Sufficiency for years. The Sporting Clay Outing allows participants to shoot at an assortment of clay targets available at 20 different locations throughout the sprawling grounds. Each shooting station offers a different presentation of targets, allowing participants to simulate game shooting in a variety of ways. Teams will have the opportunity to take aim at 100 clays over the course of 3 ½ hours.

Event participants will be served a light lunch, take part in the clay shoot throughout the extensive Hudson Farm Club grounds, and then enjoy a pig roast and all the trimmings. Those who wish to attend just the dinner are welcome.

The Hudson Farm Club will provide cartridges, ear and eye protection, and instruction and guidance tailored to each participant’s experience level. With 20 different electronic stations, the Hudson Farm Club provides one of the most extensive shooting layouts in the country. While guests are asked to bring their own break-open shotguns, rentals may be arranged for those who don’t own a gun and/or who may have limited shooting experience.

“The Harvest Shoot is an important component of Project Self-Sufficiency’s annual fundraising campaign. We rely on the funds raised with this event to assist low-income families in northwestern New Jersey to attain economic self-sufficiency and family stability,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are particularly grateful to the membership of the Hudson Farm Club for their continued support of this unique event.”

The Sporting Clay Outing is open to all skill levels. Participation in the full day event is $850 per person, or $3,000 for a foursome; tickets for the dinner only are $250 per person. Station sponsorships are available for $400. Lunch and registration will begin promptly at 12 p.m., with the outing scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

To register for the event, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org. To find out more about the programs and services available at the non-profit agency, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500, or visit www.projectselfsufficency.org.