Hopatcong seeks volunteers

Volunteers are needed to assist with the seventh annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing. The Lake Hopatcong Block Party is an annual event that brings visitors together with businesses, non-profit organizations, community groups, crafters, and food vendors for a day that kicks off the summer season and celebrates all facets of Lake Hopatcong life.

Organizers for the event, hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, are planning to accommodate 4,000 guests and 200 vendors for what has become one of the lake region’s most ambitious community-building endeavors.

“We need about 200 volunteers in order to pull off an event of this scale,” said Judy Caruso, volunteer coordinator for the Block Party. “There are so many things to do, up front and behind the scenes, that require the support of a lot of dedicated people.”

Volunteers are typically slotted into four-hour shifts, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of the Block Party. Tasks include helping with parking, supporting vendors, welcoming guests, setting up tables and chairs, keeping areas clean, as well as numerous other important efforts.

“A well-coordinated volunteer effort makes all the difference on the day of the event,” said Lee Moreau, co-planner of the Block Party. “We work to provide the training and support needed to help each volunteer make a positive contribution while still enjoying the energy of the event.”

Volunteers are urged to attend an on-site training session and pick up a free volunteer T-shirt on a weekday evening prior to the Block Party.

“We are extremely grateful for the amount of support we always receive for this community event,” said Lake Hopatcong Foundation President Jessica K. Murphy. “It’s a big day and it requires a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun and offers volunteers a unique opportunity to get involved in the lake community.”

To sign up as a Block Party volunteer, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org, or call 973-663-2500.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting the lake environment and enhancing the lake experience by bringing together public and private resources to encourage a culture of sustainability and stewardship on and around New Jersey’s largest lake, for this and future generations. To learn more, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org.