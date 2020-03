As students all across the area study at home, and try to stay engaged and mentally and physically healthy, Izzy of Hopatcong Schools is doing great with her homework while Gabriella takes a break from schoolwork and works on Cooking and Science. During this first week the girls read Pete the Cat and the SuperCool Science Fair and had fun building a Volcano and watching it erupt just like in the story.

