Hopatcong Woman's Club expands

The Hopatcong Woman’s Club has again outgrown its meeting place, and has now secured the Elba Point Beach Club as its new location for the third Wednesday of each month membership meetings. The group has seen a rise in membership as they support the community and local charities.

The organization has collected almost 300 pairs of shoes for Soles for Souls, supported Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention Services (DASI) with more than $1,000 in donations, donated $1,200 worth of items to the CASA organization for college students who have aged out of the advocacy program, and provided Head Start Families with Holiday cookies and gifts. They also do an ongoing food drive that helps the food pantry, handled by West Side Methodist Church. It totaled over 3,000 lbs. of food in 2019. HWC’s collection bins are located at The Hopatcong Post Office and Hopatcong Borough Hall for non-perishable donations.

Local women looking to form new friendships and to find a special niche or project of interest are encouraged to join the group on the third Wednesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. from October through April, at the Elba Point Beach Club at 30 Ithanell Rd.

September and May events may be held at local restaurants where the group will have featured guest speakers. Check ahead by calling Member Chairperson Lisa Hirschfeld at 973-479-9228 or e-mail: lisah101@optonline.net.

To learn more about the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs (NJSFWC), visit the Federation website at NJSFWC.org and to learn more about the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), visit GFWC.org. The Hoptacong Woman's Club web site is HopatcongWC.webs.com.