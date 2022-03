Here are some of the scholarship opportunities offered to local high school student — and even some for adults:

GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club is offering its Community Service Scholarship for a high school senior planning to enroll in college.

To be eligible, students must be residents of Vernon Township, Franklin, Hamburg, Hardyston, or Ogdensburg. They may attend a public or private school or be home-schooled, and must be graduating in June.

Applicants must write an essay describing how they were affected by a memorable community service or volunteer experience.

Scholarship applications are available in high school guidance departments in Vernon, Wallkill Valley, Sussex Tech, and Pope John, or by calling Valerie at 973-874-8671.

The deadline for submission is Friday, April 29.

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club, part of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Membership is open to women of all ages from all towns who share a commitment to volunteerism. For further information about the club and its programs, visit vtwc.org or call Joan at 973-827-0804.

Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarship Fund

Thorlabs, a photonics products manufacturer, donated $3,000 to the 2022 Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarship Fund, raising the total available to $16,000 and the number of potential recipients to seven.

The two newly added $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students entering science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM)-related fields of study, and who also meet all of the additional requirements for the Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarships.

All funds are to be used towards postsecondary educational-related expenses in the 2022-23 academic year.

The seven Rojas scholarships now include one $4,000 scholarship, two runner-up scholarships of $3,000 each, two honorary scholarships of $1,500 each, and two scholarships of $1,500 each to recipients entering STEM-related fields of study.

Applicants must be Sussex County, N.J., veterans, or their spouses or dependents, pursuing either a technical/trade school or an undergraduate/postgraduate degree; active duty military personnel stationed at Picatinny Arsenal or said personnel dependents; or Sussex County students who have been accepted into an ROTC program or a service academy/school.

Submit a completed application form at bit.ly/3z8Nzbo, and through the Sparta VFW Facebook page (facebook.com/spartavfw). Applicants may request an emailed application form by contacting committee chair Rosemarie Russell at 347-661-4233 or spartavfw7248@gmail.com.

The application deadline is April 4. Recipients will be notified by April 18 and awarded during an April 20 ceremony at the Sparta VFW. Each will receive a check that can be applied tuition, books, and fees in the academic year. Scholarships can be applied for annually.

The William B. Sanford Memorial VFW Post #7248 was formed by a group of Sparta World War II veterans more than 60 years ago and is still in existence today at 66 Main Street. For more information, visit facebook.com/spartavfw.

Sparta Woman’s Club

For more than 65 years, the Sparta Woman’s Club has been awarding scholarships to female Sparta resident high school seniors. A scholarship is also available to a Sussex County woman furthering her education in college, business, or trade school (this applicant need not be a Sparta resident).

Applications are available online through the guidance offices at Sparta High School, Pope John XXIII High School, Sussex County Technical School, and by contacting the club directly at swcscholarships2022@gmail.com.

Completed applications must be received by Mary Warner, education chair, on or before April 30.

Tthe Sparta Woman’s Club is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs Members work on fundraisers and projects throughout the year and also contribute to multiple charities in and around Sussex County. All activities center around giving back to the community. For more information visit spartawomansclub.org.

New Jersey Society of CPAs

More than 80 certified public accountants (CPAs) and members of the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA) recently visited high schools around the state to inform students about successful careers in accounting, and to make them aware of the NJCPA’s many scholarship opportunities.

The NJCPA awards $1,500 scholarships to college-bound New Jersey high school seniors who intend to major in accounting or obtain a concentration in accounting.

The fund also awards scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $6,500 to accounting students at New Jersey colleges or universities who are currently in their sophomore or junior year or in their senior year and entering an accounting-related graduate program. In 2021, the Fund awarded more than $230,000 in scholarships to nearly 50 high school and college students.

Learn more at njcpa.org/scholarships.

Editor’s note: To submit information about an available scholarship, email editor.ann@strausnews.com.