Kittatinny students advance to FBLA National Conference

Seven Kittatinny Regional High School students have advanced to the FBLA New Jersey State Leadership Conference with the chance of advancing to the FBLA National Conference.

Here are the student rankings within their content area:

● First Place: Michael Mauro

● First Place: Reagan DeCaro

● Second Place: Victoria Takach

● Third Place: Erika McCarty

● Sixth Place: Jeremiah Johnson-Eurie

● Sixth Place: Danielle Kovach

● Ninth Place: Brandon Theobald

The rest the students/competitors were so close to advancing to states. It was a real nail biter!

All seven regional place winners listed above will be competing this month remotely at the New Jersey State Leadership Conference. Once all students have competed, results will be provided during a live remote awards ceremony.