
Kittatinny students ‘Hit a Home Run for Larry’

Newton /
| 22 Nov 2021 | 04:45
Newton. Students from the Kittatinny baseball, boys soccer, and girls soccer teams joined forces with the Hampton softball team to create a very special event, “Hit a Home Run for Larry,” to raise money to support Larry Sharov as he faces his second round of leukemia. All in attendance had a fun time, with games to play, prizes to win, and pizza, and snacks to enjoy. The Kittatinny Cougar family thanks their sponsors and those who participated for a very successful fundraiser, and send all their best wishes to Larry Sharov and his family. (Photo provided)