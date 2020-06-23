Light-filled property offers room to play and explore, inside and out

This beautiful center hall colonial is located on four private and tranquil acres. Four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths means more than enough room for your bustling family. There is so much room to run and play, indoors and out. If you love to explore, make this picturesque spot your home.

A beautiful barn on the property dates to the early 1900s and is ready for you to restore it to its former glory. Outdoor lovers will appreciate easy access to the Appalachian Trail.

Step inside and take note of the wide plank oak floors and custom moldings throughout the first floor. A large foyer welcomes you home with plenty of natural light pouring in.

Discriminating buyers will appreciate the layout, with all rooms flowing easily into one another. An updated eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances and French doors leads out to a large back deck. You will love preparing meals while enjoying open sight lines to the dining room and living rooms.

A wood-burning stove provides enough heat to keep the whole house toasty. A partially finished basement offers extra storage.

After a recent price reduction, this home is priced to sell and will not last. To see this beautiful property, call Kelly Mitchel at 973-729-2700 for an appointment.